With Massachusetts being one of the oldest states in the country, the Bay State has a deep history dating back to the earliest settlers. Massachusetts is home to the oldest churches, restaurants, and even the oldest bar in the U.S. So it doesn't come as a massive surprise that the oldest public high school in the country is also located in Massachusetts.

While the oldest high school in the country is located in Massachusetts, schools across the country have changed dramatically over time. Teachers, students, and parents continue to face challenges as society changes; one of the biggest changes is technology.

The rate at which technology progresses is hard to keep up with at times, and that means schools are constantly trying to navigate and regulate student use of the internet, social media and of course cell phone use.

New Massachusetts Law Would Ban Social Media Use for All Children Under 14

Massachusetts lawmakers are expected to vote today on bill that would ban the use of social media platforms for children that are under 14 years in age, along with cell phone use in schools.

While many districts already have their own mandates regarding cell phone use in schools, the social media aspect of the bill would be among the most restrictive in the nation.

What Would the Proposed Social Media Ban Mean for Massachusetts Children?

Social media platforms would prohibit a minor under the age of 14 from use

Social media platform to allow a minor who is 14 or 15 years of age to use a social media platform only if the platforms receive verifiable consent from the parent.

At the age of 16 minors may use social media without parental consent.

Social media companies would be required to implement an age verification system to determine whether a current or prospective user on the social media platform meets the age requirement.

Parents of a minor user would be given access to data submitted by the user from the social media platforms

What Would the New Cell Phone Regulations Be in Massachusetts Public Schools

Requires school districts to have a policy to prohibit student use of personal electronic devices during the school day and during school-sponsored activities during the school day

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) must provide districts with guidance, recommendations and a model policy to implement the restrictions.

Creates a pilot program run by DESE to administer for 10 districts to provide for a technological means of rendering students’ personal electronic devices inoperable on school grounds during the school day.

If passed, the law would go into effect Oct. 1, impacting the 2026/2027 school year.