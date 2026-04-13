Massachusetts’ Unhealthiest Eateries Might Include Some Of Your Favorites
I get it, Massachusetts residents. We've all done it. Despite our best efforts to eat healthy, we've all run into situations where we've had to do the fast-food deep dive. Whatever the reason, lack of time or improper planning, it happens.
Recently, WorldAtlas took a look at some of the unhealthiest fast-food chains to ensure that, moving forward, we can at least be better equipped to make better-informed fast-food choices.
WorldAtlas reviewed nutritional data (among other things) at several major fast-food chains to come up with a list of the big offenders when it comes to eclipsing your daily calorie count (or close to it) with just one meal.
WorldAtlas listed 10 of the unhealthiest food chains. I'm going to shorten their list by just looking at 5 of them. You may be surprised by one or two of them, as some restaurants try to hide behind healthy facades.
5 OF THE UNHEALTHIEST FAST-FOOD RESTAURANTS:
1. LITTLE CEASARS
According to WorldAtlas, Little Caesars' $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza packs about 2,140 calories and 4,260 mg of sodium. YIKES! While I DO like Little Caesars, I DON'T like that.
2. DAIRY QUEEN
You're really pushing it if you go for a meal at Dairy Queen and then follow it up with ice cream. Depending on what meal and ice cream dish you order, you could end up putting away over 3,000 calories!
3. CHICK-fil-A
When it comes to Chick-fil-A, be careful! To paraphrase WorldAtlas, Chick-fil-A's wholesome image hides high-calorie deep-fried trouble. A chicken sandwich plus some waffle fries will push up your calorie and sodium levels.
4. TACO BELL
I DO LOVE ME SOME TACO BELL, but let's face it. Taco Bell's appearance on this list is probably not a surprise to anyone. Plenty of their menu items are LOADED with salt, not to mention calories.
5. KFC
WorldAtlas says that an Extra Crispy Combo will net you well over 1,000 calories, and that's before you add in the large soda. There you go. That's just 5 of the unhealthiest fast-food restaurants. For the complete list, visit WorldAtlas' website here.
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