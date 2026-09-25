Massachusetts has been recognized as one of the top states for jobs and careers. It's not surprising when you have areas like Boston and Cambridge encompassed in the state. No matter where you work, whether it's Massachusetts or another state, chances are that at some point you'll work a job that requires a uniform, or at the very least, you know someone whose job requires them to wear a uniform.

Do Massachusetts Employees Have to Pay for Their Own Uniforms?

In some cases, your employer will order your uniform and have the cost already covered, but in the case of you ordering the uniform and covering the cost of said uniform, you don't have to worry about the cost coming out of your own pocket in the long run. Under Massachusetts law, your employer is required to reimburse you. As a matter of fact, mass.gov spells it out on their website.

An employee or prospective employee who is required to purchase or rent a uniform shall be reimbursed for the actual purchase or rental cost of the uniform.

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What About Paying to Clean The Uniform?

It's the same deal. If you have to get your uniform cleaned, dry-cleaned, etc. Your employer is required by Massachusetts law to reimburse you for the cost.

Congratulations on your new job. Make sure you get reimbursed for your uniform costs. Just to be safe, save your receipts.

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