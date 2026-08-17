Massachusetts Wahlberg Brothers Wanted to Fight Each Other in the Ring

Massachusetts native and big-time celebrity Donnie Wahlberg's birthday is on August 17. As many people know, both Donnie and his brother Mark are from the Bay State.

Get our free mobile app

The Wahlbergs were born in Boston, and both have had success in acting, producing, singing, rapping, and much more. Mark was even an underwear model at one time. Back in their early years of fame, both Mark and Donnie were primarily known for their music careers, as Mark was a rapper in "Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch" and Donnie was a member of "New Kids on the Block."

Did You Know That the Wahlberg Brothers Wanted to Fight Each Other at One Time?

When I saw that it was Mark's birthday, that got me remembering the time that the two brothers wanted to go at it in the ring. On March 20, 1994, the then World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now WWE, was hosting WrestleMania 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As the wrestling giant always does, there were guest celebrities featured at the milestone event. One of those celebrities was Donnie Wahlberg, as his role was the guest ring announcer for the Lex Luger vs. Yokozuna match. However, Donnie wanted to do much more with the promotion aside from being a guest ring announcer.

A Top WWE Executive Explains the Idea from the Whalberg Brothers

In the long-running wrestling podcast, Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, Bruce (who has worked with wrestling promotion for decades as a producer, on-screen talent, and current executive of WWE) said the following about what Donnie and Mark really wanted to do at WrestleMania 10.

Donnie and his brother Mark wanted to shoot at an angle. They were interested in having Donnie do something at Wrestlemania, Mark comes out and somehow they get into it but ending with Donnie versus Mark with partners. They would each have a wrestler and they would have a tag team match with Donnie and Mark wrestling each other.

Vince McMahon Wasn't Impressed with the Idea. His Reaction Below.

Vince: "You mean the underwear kid?"

Needless to say, that idea didn't come to fruition. In my opinion, it would have been a great storyline with the two brothers. Anyone with brothers or sisters can relate to sibling rivalry, and Mark and Donnie, with their charismatic personalities, would have been a perfect fit for the sports entertainment world and probably would have been a huge hit with fans, but we'll never know. I think it was a missed opportunity for Vince and company, don't you think?

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research. Gallery Credit: Stacker