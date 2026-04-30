Will MA Walmart Stores Close on Memorial Day 2026?

Massachusetts folks are enjoying the spring weather, but it won't be long until we experience even warmer weather. The unofficial kickoff to summer happens on Memorial Day weekend.

Without question, the most important aspect of Memorial Day is to remember and pay tribute to those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. That's not even a question because if it weren't for them, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the freedom we have today.

Memorial Day weekend is also a time when people take trips and host cookouts. If you are hosting a cookout this Memorial Day, you know all of the items and ingredients you'll need to pull off a successful picnic. If you are one of those folks who wait until the last minute to gather all the items you'll need for your cookout, you'll be happy to know that Massachusetts Walmart stores will be open on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25).

While some chains and local stores may be closed on the holiday, Walmart will be open with normal business hours. As a matter of fact, Walmart is closed for only two holidays per year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

As you already know, the only downside of waiting until the last minute to gather your cookout items is that there may not be as much variety as if you buy your items ahead of time, but either way, it's Walmart to the rescue.

Walmart has over 40 locations in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, North Adams, Springfield, Worcester, and many more. Happy grilling.

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