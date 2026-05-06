Spring Cleaning? Massachusetts Warns to Keep These Items Out of the Trash
We are well into the spring season, and some people throughout Massachusetts are knee-deep in spring cleaning projects. When taking walks outside or driving in my car, I have seen plenty of houses that contain those big roll-off dumpsters on the property. People rent these dumpster units so they can get rid of many items and big items too. I think I need to get one parked on my property this spring and summer. I have plenty of junk I can toss out.
Be Careful What You Throw in Your Trash and Dumpster; Massachusetts Has Waste Bans
Massachusetts has waste bans to increase recycling and support the recycling economy along with keeping dangerous toxic waste out of Massachusetts landfills. Let's take a look at a list of 11 items that are illegal to be thrown in the garbage in Massachusetts per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
These Items are Banned from Being Trashed in Massachusetts
Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media
No matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Pittsfield, Boston, Worcester, Springfield...anywhere in the state you now know that throwing these items in the trash is illegal.
Where Can I Dispose of or Recycle My Items That Can't Be Thrown Away in the Trash?
You're probably wondering how or where you can bring some of these items if you can't throw them in the trash. Many Massachusetts towns and cities have special waste events where you can dispose of these items (check with your town when the next event is coming up). Other items can be collected and recycled through retailers (batteries, tires, etc.). You can get more information on recycling options by going here.
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