30 Things We’re Legally Not Supposed to Do in Massachusetts but Some of Us Do Them Anyway

Did you know there are a few everyday things we do that are technically against the law in Massachusetts? Most of these illegal activities are considered blue laws and don't make a whole lot of sense. Granted, we don't do everything that is on the list but there are a few things we regularly do and you probably didn't even know they are considered "illegal." Let's find out.

Strange Massachusetts Laws These Massachusetts laws will have you scratching your head, but they are fun to explore. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

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As I mentioned before, some of these activities are just plain bizarre, and chances are nobody is doing them. For example, nobody is driving around with a gorilla in their car or having roosters go into bakeries; you get the idea. But then there are some things on the list that are common to everyday people. The goatee law, for example, or the "woman on top" law, certainly the snoring law or the red light law- I mean, really?

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Again, as I mentioned earlier, these weird laws are considered blue laws.

What are Blue Laws?

Blue laws are state and local regulations that historically restricted or banned certain commercial, public, and recreational activities—most famously shopping, working, and selling alcohol—on Sundays.

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Some of these laws on the list certainly relate to the true definition of blue laws. The rest? Who knows how they came about. One thing is for sure with many of these laws: I highly doubt you're going to get thrown in jail. Just use common sense and take these laws for what they are...weird, fun, and entertaining.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff