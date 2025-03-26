Massachusetts Will Not Let You Do This Before 10 am on Easter Sunday

Massachusetts is starting to emerge from the winter season, and it might be hard to believe that Easter is right around the corner, but it is.

According to recent census numbers, almost 45% of Massachusetts residents consider themselves Catholic, so celebrations are abundant when the religion's holiest of holidays comes around.

As people ramp up to host gatherings of friends and family, they are stocking up on plenty of supplies to feed them. That means pricey eggs, ham, candy, and, of course, some adult beverages. I mean, Jesus did turn water into wine, so it's only right that folks celebrate accordingly.

Residents in Massachusetts better make sure they have their wine selection prepared because grabbing a few bottles of wine on your way to morning Mass just isn't an option in the Bay State. Massachusetts liquor stores don't sell alcohol before 10 a.m. on Sundays, and that includes Easter Sunday.

If you think 10 a.m. is late, Massachusetts blue laws are used to prevent liquor sales at all on Sundays. In 2010, Massachusetts packies were allowed to start selling at noon, but in 2014, the beverage industry rallied to have the law changed to 10 a.m.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Massachusetts. Gallery Credit: Stacker