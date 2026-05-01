Massachusetts Could Fine You If You Have Sap on Your Windshield

It's officially May, which means great weather. Plus, many plants and flowers are continuing to bloom. It's an exciting month because it's getting warmer but not scorching hot. The temperatures tend to be just right in May.

One thing you should be careful of this month is where you park your car. If you park under a tree, you may be doing yourself a disservice. You'll be doing yourself a favor if you actually park elsewhere. That's because tree blossom and sap can land on your vehicle and stick to your windows, including your windshield.

According to DiscoverCars.com, tree blossom can be sticky, as is tree sap – so if you don’t take care to remove it [from your vehicle] carefully, it might not blow away by itself. If it blocks your windshield or back window, you could be fined. Over half of all US states have laws against obstructed windshields, which can include windows that are too dirty to see out of. While this can attract a fine by itself, if a blocked view from the windshield leads to a collision, the driver would be held at fault by their insurance company and might even be charged with “careless driving.”

As stated by the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, violations for blocked or obstructed windshields can lead to fines of up to $250. With that in mind, it's also a good idea to refrain from parking your car under trees because on a windy day, a tree branch could fall from a tree and crack your windshield, which also falls under the Massachusetts windshield obstruction law. You can get more details about this law by going here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones