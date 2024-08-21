Farmer’s Almanac Predicts “Wet and White Winter” For Massachusetts

It's hard to believe the summer season is already coming to and end. Massachusetts residents are preparing for back to school and the upcoming fall season. While many argue autumn in the best time of the year in New England, some folks start the winter dread the second September hits.

Winter of 2023 was a straight up dud. With barely any significant snowfalls and lots, and we mean LOTS of rain, there was no White Christmas. There was barely a white February. While this might make the snow haters happy, skiers, winter sports enthusiasts, and snowplow drivers were less than thrilled.

Despite last year, in the past 15 years Massachusetts has had the most snowfall it's ever seen, dating back to when the state started keeping records of snowfall in the late 1800's, according to Spada Law Group.

An average Massachusetts winter will bear a snowfall of 49.5 inches, but the amount each municipality gets is certainly based on where you live. Typically, this first significant snow in western Massachusetts occurs between late November and early December.

So what does all this mean for Winter 2024? Who really knows. BUT for a very educated guest, we turn to the trusty Farmers Almanac.

Massachusetts: Winter 2024-25 Forecast from Farmers Almanac

It's looks like this winter will make up for last year, with the forecast specifically noting that Massachusetts, and the Northeast are in the “bullseye for a barrage of storms.”

Brace yourself for a Wet Winter Whirlwind! Farmers’ Almanac winter weather forecast calls for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, with little downtime in between

The Almanac is forecasting a “wet and white” winter in Massachusetts and across New England above-normal amounts of winter precipitation and near-to above-normal temperatures.

Snow will be most prevalent over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will be more common near the coast, especially near and along the I-95 corridor, according to the Almanac.

Ski-lovers will enjoy nice powder days. Snow will likely be more plentiful in the interior and mountainous regions of New England and the Northeast

