Massachusetts has been enjoying peaceful fall weather with minimal rain and while it's starting to cool down the weather has been mild with plenty of sunshine. I'm much more enjoying the fall weather in Massachusetts than I did during the summer. But that's me.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, the fall weather won't last forever. The temperature will continue to decrease and the typical New England winter that Massachusetts residents are familiar with will kick into high gear. At this point, the Old Farmer's Almanac isn't calling for any major blizzards. Granted, Massachusetts will most likely receive its fair share of snow but according to the Old Farmer's Almanac prediction, the Northeast can expect a gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough.

When Will Massachusetts Receive its Coldest Weather?

While the Old Farmer's Almanac's long-range forecast doesn't have any exact temperatures yet, here's what the almanac stated about the upcoming cold weather in Massachusetts and the Northeast:

Winter temperatures will be above average overall. January is expected to be 4°F above average in the far north of this region. The coldest periods will be mid-December and late February.

Even though the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts above-average temperatures this winter anyone who has lived in Massachusetts for any length of time knows that it can get really cold and it's a good idea to be prepared.

Massachusetts Residents Know That Preparation is Key for Winter Weather

Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, the Berkshires, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you'll want to make sure your home is weatherized, your car is cold weather ready, you have plenty of warm clothing and blankets and you have emergency kits on the ready. Old Man Winter is right around the corner, don't let him sneak up on you. In the meantime enjoy the beautiful fall weather that we have been experiencing in Massachusetts.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...