3 Beautiful Massachusetts Towns That Make a Great Winter Visit

Massachusetts offers something for everyone but in the winter our state really comes alive. Whether you want to view beautiful light shows or sit on a porch with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate in one of the state's cozy towns, a trip to Massachusetts during the winter is not to be missed.

Get our free mobile app

There are many cozy Massachusetts towns that are worth visiting during the winter months but it wouldn't be easy to visit them all in one season. With some help from our friends at Only in Your State we take a look at the top three small towns that are worth a visit this winter.

Here are the Top Three Cozy Towns in Massachusetts That are Worth a Winter Visit

Rockport lands in third place of cozy Massachusetts towns worth visiting this winter according to Only In Your State. Here's a review of Rockport.

This little artsy town is big on food, shops, and bookstores, not to mention the Tuck Inn, which is the perfect place to rest after a day of exploring.

Stockbridge grabs the second place of cozy Massachusetts towns worth visiting this winter according to Only In Your State. Here's a review of Stockbridge.

Stockbridge will steal your heart in any season. It's so charming that Norman Rockwell himself used it as a model. In fact, the Norman Rockwell Museum is a top attraction!

Northampton tops the list of cozy Massachusetts towns worth visiting this winter according to Only In Your State. Here's a review of Northampton.

Northampton is arguably the best winter town in the state. Visit the 19th-century Lyman Conservatory's Palm House, browse Raven Used Books, and feast on Rooster Rolls at The Roost.

You can view the entire list of towns that made the list by going here.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil