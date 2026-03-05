Massachusetts Students and Governor Maura Healey Have a Big Reason to Celebrate

Massachusetts has many attributes that make it a desirable place to live, work, play and learn. Throughout the years, Massachusetts has been a top state for families, careers, and education. On the education front, Massachusetts students should be proud as their scores on Advanced Placement (AP) Exams are through the roof and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey couldn't be happier and more supportive.

Get our free mobile app

According to a press release from Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Executive Office of Education, Massachusetts students earned the highest scores on AP exams last year and broke the all-time record for the highest percentage of graduates who scored 3 or higher on an AP exam. Results recently released by the College Board show that 35.8 percent of students who graduated from Massachusetts public high schools in 2025 scored a 3 or higher on an AP exam, which was the highest in the nation this year and for any year.

Why Have Massachusetts Students Done So Well on AP Exams?

You may be wondering what it is that makes Massachusetts students successful on AP exams. What gives them a leg up? Some reasons include the state's efforts to expand access to AP courses and exams by subsidizing AP exam fees for low-income students and partnering with organizations such as Mass Insight's AP STEM & English. That's the difference: Massachusetts is making a concerted effort to make AP courses and exams accessible to as many students as possible and is dedicating funds toward the effort, making the opportunities for students even greater.

Massachusetts Governor Healey is Also Making The Push for the Best Educational Opportunities Possible

The press release notes that Governor Healey has prioritized additional ways for students to earn college credit while still in high school, including expanding the growing number of Early College programs across the state. She recently announced her goal of enrolling 100,000 students in Early College programs within 10 years.

You can get more information, including highlights from this year's results, by going here.

LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About From kitchen gadgets to clunky electronics and classroom staples, the 1980s were packed with unforgettable everyday objects. Scroll through and see how many of these totally normal ’80s staples you remember. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz