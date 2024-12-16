Minors Entering Bars in Massachusetts Should Know This

Massachusetts has some interesting laws and while some are weird others seem to make sense.

When I was a teenager, I played drums in a band but because I was a minor the band would let the bar know that I was one of their members in order to avoid any issues with me being inside of the bar. As strict as this may sound, this made sense to me as I didn't want to be responsible for putting establishments in jeopardy with the law.

Some bars would question a teen entering the establishment which I understand since the legal drinking age in Massachusetts is 21. Once I was in the bar and we played a set, I would sit at a table during our break to have water or soda which got me wondering if a minor can sit at the bar in Massachusetts if the person is not drinking alcohol.

Can a Minor Legally Sit at a Bar in Massachusetts?

According to My Bartender, the answer is no. Here's what the website had to say about minors sitting at bars.

In the United States, the legal drinking age is 21. This means that people under the age of 21 are not legally allowed to purchase or consume alcohol. While it is legal for minors to enter a bar, they cannot sit at the bar if it serves alcohol.

In most cases, minors can't even enter a bar if it's a non restaurant establishment. If you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester or anywhere in the Bay State, if you are under 21 feel free to hang around the bar as long as it's a salad bar.

