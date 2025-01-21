Massive Fire Tears Through Popular Cape Cod, Massachusetts Resort

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Needless to say, the majority of tourism in Massachusetts is centered around Cape Cod. According to Hotels.com there are just over 7000 hotels on the Cape, in addition to the thousands of short-term and seasonable rentals available, so the housing options are abundant, but can still be hard to come by.

Fire Guts Popular Cape Cod, Massachusetts Resort

A Cape Cod resort has suffered extensive damage in a fire that had first responders battling frigid temperatures and flames.

A fire at the Brewster Green Resort on Cherrywood Lane in Brewster was reported in the early hours of Tuesday, January 21. Flames were shooting from the roof and a substantial portion of the building appeared to be affected.

The fire investigation is still ongoing.