Radio Legend, ‘Matty’ Back On Boston Airwaves (For A Day)

Comedian and Boston radio legend, Matt Siegel, known as “Matty” from his 41-year run hosting Matty in the Morning on Kiss 108, made a special appearance on Tuesday for an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Hardy show.

This was a big deal for me and tons of Boston radio fans, as he retired in 2022 and hasn’t been on air much since. The interview gave listeners a chance to hear from the radio legend again.

Matty now lives in South Florida and was up in Boston to visit

Siegel joined hosts Fred Toucher and Rob “Hardy” Poole at 9 a.m. to talk about his life after radio. According to some posts on X, the Toucher and Hardy team invited him to share why he stepped away from broadcasting and what he’s been up to.

They also discussed his short-lived podcast, I Forgot What I Was Going To Say, and why it didn’t work out. Siegel admitted, “I miss it,” showing he still loves radio but finds retirement strange. Hardy even jokingly offered him an early-morning gig, though Siegel didn’t take it seriously. -boston.com

The conversation also touched on his struggles with “woke” culture, which he mentioned in a 2024 Boston Globe interview, and his falling out with former co-host Billy Costa. Siegel had made some unflattering and offensive remarks about Demi Lovato being non-binary in 2022 which subsequently led to his departure from Kiss 108.

Matt Siegel hosted 'The Matty in the Morning' Show from 1981-2022 on Kiss 108

Fans loved hearing Siegel’s honest and funny takes, just like in his Matty in the Morning days. His return, even for one day, reminded everyone why he was a Boston radio king.

This interview was a fun moment for Toucher and Hardy listeners, who got to hear Siegel’s stories and humor again. It showed how much he’s missed and how his legacy still matters in Boston.