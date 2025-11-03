Mazzeo’s Italian Deli is Finally Opening in Lenox, MA

Mazzeo's Italian Market and Deli in Lenox, Massachusetts, located at 490 Pittsfield Road, after years of anticipation, will finally open on Monday, Nov. 3.

The new deli emerged from the transformation of the former Mazcots Sports Bar & Grill, a project spearheaded by brothers Tony and Michael Mazzeo, owners of Mazzeo's Ristorante in Pittsfield.

What began as a 2020 vision during the pandemic, delayed by economic shifts, finally comes to life in 2025, offering locals and tourists a convenient haven for grab-and-go Italian delights.

Owner Tony, his daughter Mia, employees Brian, and Brett were on our radio show Friday morning to discuss how the pandemic ultimately closed Mazcot's permanently, the idea for a deli to replace the sports bar, the years delay, and finally its realization.

What's it gonna offer? Can you eat there or just take out?

Step inside, and you're greeted by display cases brimming with artisanal imports: aged prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, and hand-rolled gnocchi sourced from Italy's finest. The deli counter is overstuffed sandwiches on crusty ciabatta - think caprese with heirloom tomatoes or porchetta with fennel-spiked relish - paired with hearty pasta salads and eggplant parmigiana ready for a quick reheat.

While the deli will primarily offer takeout, there will be up to 15 to 20 seats for customers who want to grab lunch, a snack and a non-alcoholic beverage on the premises. -berkshireeagle.com

Beyond grab-and-go, the market stocks olive oils, balsamic reductions, and regional wines, perfect for picnics amid Lenox's autumn foliage. It's an extension of the Mazzeo empire, which includes their famed restaurant's homemade pastas and the family-run Mazzeo's Meat & Seafood at Guido's Marketplace across the street. There will also be beer and wine for sale.

Mazzeo's Italian Market and Deli expects to be a big hit with locals and tourists, alike. The Mazzeo family has cemented itself as a staple of quality, service, and atmosphere in Pittsfield and The Berkshires.