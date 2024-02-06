The First Ever McDonald&#8217;s In Massachusetts

The First Ever McDonald’s In Massachusetts

The kids wanted McDonald's today for lunch so, we hit up the very first McDonald's location in Massachusetts. So what if we live here!

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Is Home To Massachusetts' First McDonald's

The first McDonald's in Massachusetts opened in Pittsfield in May 1960, at 6 Cheshire Road, across from the Allendale Shopping Center — still the home of a McDonald's.

This store was the 238th franchise in the country and was owned by Tom Walton, who moved to the Berkshires from out of state. -berkshireeagle.com

Only ten items were on the menu and in its first year the McDonald's sold over 800,000 hamburgers, according to the article.

The Big Mac sandwich didn't debut until in 1967. "Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun."!

Allendale Shopping Center (Pittsfield, MA) Present Day

The menu and its prices definitely have changed...

I must admit, McDonald's had me at hello. The food is damn tasty and the backstory is wonderfully told in the movie "The Founder". While I realize the movie isn't entirely true, it's pretty well done.

McDonald's In Massachusetts

Today there are 249 McDonald's in the state. California has the most locations, North Dakota the least.

McDonald's in 2024

The chain announced some burger improvements for 2024

  • Softer, pillowy, toasted buns
  • Melted cheese
  • Juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill
  • More Big Mac sauce

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are currently being offered now as it was announced that they were coming back early this year.

