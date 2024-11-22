Massachusetts residents who eat at fast food places may start to notice a change in policy at one of the biggest chain eateries in the world.

McDonald's is slowly rolling out a new policy and while it hasn't hit all restaurants yet, sooner or later it will occur at your town's restaurant.

Massachusetts Residents Will Start to Notice a Convenient Feature Removed from Their Local McDonald's Restaurants

According to several online sources, McDonald's is eliminating self-serve soda refill machines in some of their restaurants. The new policy involves an employee refilling the drink for you and charging you at least 50 cents for the refills. Other locations have eliminated self-serve refill machines completely.

I don't how a fast-food joint like McDonald's can do this and not expect a backlash from the public. For many, free self-serve refills are part of the appeal of eating at a place like McDonald's. The Daily Mail shares a couple of comments from Reddit users regarding the fast food giant's new policy.

My dad said when he worked at McDonald's in the 80's, they switched refills to self serve because it was cheaper than using employee time to do it. We've come full circle.

Another user had this to say about the new refill policy.

Soda is the biggest ripoff. It cost them pennies and yet they do this crap. The McDonalds of my childhood is dead.

McDonald's claims that this new policy is part of a bigger vision to streamline operations across ordering platforms and the goal is to phase out all self-serve machines nationwide by 2032.

In my opinion, this is pretty sad. Not that I'm someone who is constantly going into fast-food places for sit-down meals but when I do, it's nice to have the convenient option of refilling my drink for free if I want to. It's just another sign of the times I suppose.

McDonald's has over 240 locations in Massachusetts including Boston, Springfield, Worcester, and many more towns and cities throughout the Baystate. Have self-serve machines been eliminated from your McDonald's location?

