You May Think That Berkshire County’s Current Average Median Home Price is Shocking

During the April edition of the radio program The Real Estate Guyz with Corey Bishop and Peter West of Bishop West Real Estate, the guys chatted about how real estate has changed over the past 25 years. It was a walk down memory lane.

I really enjoyed how Corey and Peter talked about the real estate process 25+ years ago. For example, the guys talked about how leads worked. At that time, most agents knew where all of the pay phones were in Berkshire County. Corey mentioned that the office would get a call for a lead. Then the office would page the agents (yes, they were using pagers; cell phones weren't the way of life yet). The pager would have a 5 on it, meaning the agent had 5 minutes to call back before that lead was released.

The agents would go to a payphone and make that call so they wouldn't lose the lead. Corey and Peter made a point in mentioning that disinfectant wipes didn't exist at that time, so the agents would grab the phone and put it up to their ear. Of course, COVID didn't exist yet, but it still probably makes your stomach turn. That's an example of how things worked back then in the real estate world.

Another example of how the real estate has changed in the Berkshires is the average median home price in Berkshire County. Around the early 2000's, the average price was running at around $2,000. The average current median home price in Berkshire County, according to Corey and Peter, is approximately $525,000. They mentioned that the number may be shocking to folks who live in areas like Pittsfield and North Adams, but not so much if you live in Great Barrington, Sheffield, or Williamstown, etc.

What do you think? Is $525,000 a high price for the average median home price in Berkshire County, or is that a reasonable price? The Real Estate Guyz airs on the 4th Friday of the month at 9 am on WSBS (860am and 94.1FM).

PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz