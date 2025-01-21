Melania Trump’s Outfit Was Designed By Massachusetts Man

President Trump is back in The White House and the inauguration was held on Monday with plenty of things to make headlines. The outfit that Melania Trump wore caught the eyes of viewers and was good for plenty of memes. That out fit was designed by a Massachusetts resident.

Adam Lippes, a Monterey, MA resident who is a native of Buffalo, NY began his career working for Ralph Lauren and then Oscar de la Renta in 1996.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy,” Lippes said in the statement, “and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.” - Adam Lippes instagram

Lippes was also responsible for designing outfits for first ladies Michelle Obama and Jill Biden.

Adam Lippes has had his own company since 2004 and has four stores in the U.S. Two are located in New York City, one in Houston, TX and one in Palm Beach, FL.

The hat was not Lippes

While most found the outfit to be more than elegant, the internet had some fun poking at it, well the hat anyway. The hat was not designed by Adam Lippes, but Eric Javits.

In one viral X/Twitter post, a picture of Melania was spliced next to an image of the sly McDonald’s villain, the Hamburglar, whose uniform consists of a striped, black and white body suit, red gloves, a patty-printed suit tie, a black eye mask, and of course, a black wide-brimmed hat. -yahoo.com

