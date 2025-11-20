Mice are a real, costly problem for your tractor in Massachusetts

For those Massachusetts residents with tractors and no garage or barn to store them in, like yours truly, mice can be a really costly problem. I just got off the phone with the service writer at my local dealer who informed me why my battery kept dying. Mice.

These rodents love to harbor inside your tractor's engine compartment and chew on those delicious soy based wire coatings. This is not a harmless activity - it just cost be $800 to get some electrical components in my tractor fixed in order for my battery to stop dying.

How do yo keep the mice out of your tractor's engine area?

Keep it clean Mice come for food and nesting material. After you finish work, blow or vacuum out all grass, chaff, and dirt from the cab and engine area. Don’t leave snacks, dog food, or bird seed inside the cab.

