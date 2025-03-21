Popular Chain in Massachusetts Offers Many Fabric and Crafts Options

Massachusetts will be losing Joann stores. That's been pretty well established. As a matter of fact, the crafts and fabric chain is shutting down all of its locations. A majority of these stores will remain open until the end of May.

While you can get many items from Joann stores at big discounts in the short term, you'll eventually need to replenish your craft and fabric supply for whatever project you're working on. Many loyal Joann customers may be wondering where they can go to fulfill their needs now that the retailer is shutting down.

The good news is that there is one chain that has been in Massachusetts for a while and is waiting in the wings to come to the rescue. That store is Michaels. Yeah, how can we forget about Michaels? A little-known fact is that Michaels is North America's largest provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral and wall décor, and merchandise for makers and do-it-yourself home decorators.

One thing that I wasn't aware of is that Michaels does more than just sell products. That's right the chain offers much more to its customers. For example, Michaels offers classes and even hosts birthday parties and private events. The store makes it fun beyond shopping. Understandably, the Joann diehards will have difficulty letting go but since you're going to have to find a new crafts provider anyway, Michaels may be worth a visit.

Michaels has over 30 locations throughout Massachusetts including Worcester, West Springfield, Cambridge, and many more. It's worth a shot.

