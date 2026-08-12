My 1999 Hole-In-One At Middleton, MA Deserves An Asterisk!

The story about the golfer in Missouri who faked a hole-in-one got us talking on the show this morning, and it reminded me of something I did when I was 18 years old.

Back in June of 1999, I was playing the old Middleton Golf Course on Route 114 with a buddy of mine. If you grew up around there, you probably remember that course. It closed back in March of 2019 after the town bought the land to build a public safety complex. I went to Masconomet Regional High School, so I played that course all the time as a teenager.

On the 11th hole, a 110-yard blind tee shot, I pulled out my new King Snake (King Cobra knock-off) pitching wedge and duffed my first shot. I teed up again and hit a beautiful shot right at the pin. When my buddy and I walked up to the green, we could not find my ball anywhere. I was confused for a second, then we checked the cup. It was in there.

Except it was not a hole-in-one. It was a hole in three, since I had teed up twice. I thought about walking into the pro shop and telling them the truth. Instead, I said screw it. With my buddy standing right there as my witness, I told the pro shop I made a hole-in-one. They painted my name on the board under "Holes In One, 1999," right there for everyone to see.

That board is long gone now since the course is gone too, but the lie has been sitting with me for 27 years. I finally confessed the whole thing on the air this morning.