Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler, and Berkshire Clerk of Courts Lisa Denault-Viale are joining forces to endorse Attorney Michael A. Fenton for the Massachusetts Governor's Council, District 8.

The three officials will announce their support at a press conference Wednesday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at Park Square in Pittsfield. Fenton, of Springfield, is challenging the Berkshire County incumbent Tara Jacobs of North Adams for the seat.

Together, Shugrue, Bowler, and Denault-Viale oversee prosecution, corrections, and Superior Court administration in Berkshire County. The Governor's Council confirms judicial nominations and reviews pardons for the Commonwealth, giving the three officials a direct stake in who holds the seat.

Fenton joined me on my show Friday and talked about why he's running. He pointed to a shortage of judges across western Massachusetts as a major concern.

"I'm worried about vacancies in our court system over time," Fenton said. "Last year there was a really alarming statistic, that across all four of the western Massachusetts counties, there are only 11 Superior Court judges, and of those 11, four of them were vacant all at once. That's over 30 percent. And when you have over 100 pending murder cases in Hampden County, that is a huge problem."

Fenton said filling those seats with judges from the region, rather than relying on judges who rotate in from elsewhere, is central to his campaign.

"I'm running to ensure we get these seats filled and Berkshire County gets representation," he said, "and to fill judicial seats in Berkshire County with people from Berkshire County, to eliminate rotating and traveling judges."

Fenton will attend Wednesday's press conference alongside the three officials, and all four will be available for interviews and photos afterward.