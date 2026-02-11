Where To Find The Mind-Blowingly Best Slice Of Pizza In Massachusetts

Great news for fans of pizza and lovers of pizza slices who reside in Western Massachusetts! The Food Network just released its list spotlighting the top picks from all 50 states.

Get ready to take this all in. The top Massachusetts pick from the Food Network's "50 Best Pizza Slices by State" list goes to a wonderful Italian restaurant that was founded in the western part of the state....AMHERST.

In fact, chances are pretty good that you've dined at this particular eatery. And I say that because this Italian treasure has seven other locations across the country. Outside of the Amherst location, there are three more in the Commonwealth.

There are also three locations in Rhode Island and even a Texas location. The restaurant I'm referring to is...Antonio's Pizza By The Slice. The Food Network had this to say on its website regarding Antonio's:

Antonio's features...choices that include a classic mozzarella option simply topped with basil and tomatoes, a Florentine slice festooned with spinach and feta cheese, and a quesadilla-inspired creation heaped with avocado slices and nacho chips.

Read over those words again, folks. A "quesadilla-inspired creation" slice of pizza. Nothing typical about that, am I right? If you're not craving pizza, Antonio's features other fantastic food items.

The menu is divided into categories, such as chicken, meat, pesto, and salad. A word of caution: If you're considering a slice of pie paired with another menu item, beware. The pizza slices are pretty enormous.

According to Antonio's website, they were voted "Best Pizza" 21 years in a row by the readers of Springfield's Advocate newspaper. If Amherst is out of your way, there are 3 other Massachusetts locations: Belchertown, East Hampton, and Worcester.

Trust me, if you want an interesting read, take a look at the full list at Food Network's website here. Just don't do it when you're hungry! LOL.

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker