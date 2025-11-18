New England Minimum Wage Increase Information For 2026

We're a week away from Thanksgiving here in Massachusetts, but let's talk about minimum wage, shall we?

The federal minimum wage is an embarrassingly low $7.25 an hour, a wage that hasn't changed since 2009. The states can have their own minimum wage - if they wish - which their residents are entitled to.

Here’s what your state is doing with the minimum wage in 2026. The new pay starts January 1 unless noted.

Connecticut - Your pay goes up 59 cents to $16.94 an hour. It rises every year with the cost of living.

Maine - You get a 45-cent raise to $15.10 an hour. This happens every year too. In the city of Portland, it will be even higher - $16.75.

Massachusetts - No change in 2026. It stays $15.00 an hour. Lawmakers are talking about raising it later, but nothing is set yet.

New Hampshire - Still $7.25 an hour - the same as the federal rule. New Hampshire is the only New England state with no plan to raise it in 2026.

Rhode Island - It goes up a full dollar to $16.00 an hour in 2026, then to $17.00 in 2027.

Vermont You’ll earn 41 cents more, making it $14.42 an hour. It goes up every year based on how expensive things get.

Why do some states raise it and others don’t? Some states have laws that say “raise the wage every year so it keeps up with prices.” Others need lawmakers to vote each time and sometimes they don’t agree.

Some businesses, in actuality really struggle in high minimum wage states. It's a common misnomer that everyone who owns a small business is wealthy and a highly profitable business.

If you make minimum wage, these changes can help pay for food, rent, and gas. Ask your boss or check your pay stub in January to see your new rate.