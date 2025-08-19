Mass. Miranda Rights: Busting Myths About When Cops Must Read Them

Miranda rights are granted to persons in order to protect them against self-incrimination. Many people think police must read you your Miranda rights as soon as they arrest you. That's a common myth, often shown in TV shows and movies. In reality, that's not always true. Another big assumption is that if officers skip the rights, your whole case gets thrown out. But that's not how it works either!

I was just watching a video today of a woman who was cuffed by the police and she was exclaiming that she wasn't read her rights. Was she in the right? Or hadn't the police gotten to that point of reading her Miranda rights yet?

Where does the name Miranda come from?

Miranda rights come from a famous Supreme Court case in 1966 called Miranda v. Arizona. Ernesto Miranda was a man arrested in Phoenix for kidnapping and rape. Police questioned him for hours without telling him he could stay silent or get a lawyer. He confessed, but the Court said that was unfair. They ruled police must warn suspects of their rights to protect against self-incrimination.

When must police read them?

In Massachusetts, the rules follow this federal law. Officers must read Miranda rights only when two things happen: you're in custody (meaning you're not free to leave, like after an arrest) and they're about to question you about a crime. If they're just chatting casually or asking basic info, like during a traffic stop, they don't have to. For kids under 14, a parent must be there too.

If police fail to read the rights before custodial questioning, any statements you make usually can't be used against you in court. This might weaken the case, but it doesn't mean you're free or the charges vanish. You could even sue for money if your rights were badly violated, but that's rare.