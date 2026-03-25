A Berkshire County grand jury indicted former Miss Hall's School teacher Matthew Rutledge on three counts of rape on Tuesday, March 24th, following grand jury testimony from two courageous survivors, Melissa Fares and Hilary Simon.

The road to Tuesday's indictment was a long one. The Pittsfield Police Department opened an investigation into Rutledge in the spring of 2024, following allegations that he sexually assaulted students during his more than 30 years as a teacher at the all-girls prep school on Holmes Road in Pittsfield. In October 2024, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office announced no charges could be brought at that time, but kept the investigation open.

By late fall of 2024, DA Timothy Shugrue took over the investigation from Pittsfield Police and assembled a team of special prosecutors along with the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, including the Unresolved Cases Unit. In 2025, the Aleta Law Firm released a report commissioned by the Miss Hall's Board of Trustees that detailed a pervasive and chronic pattern of inappropriate staff conduct at the school. That report, combined with evidence gathered by the DA's office, ultimately led prosecutors to conclude that Rutledge had violated Massachusetts General Law.

DA Shugrue said, "It took a long time to get to Tuesday's indictment. I commend the prosecutors and detectives who worked tirelessly to bring this case forward. Most of all, I would like to recognize and commend Melissa Fares and Hilary Simon for their bravery and continued cooperation throughout this long, arduous process."

One key legal hurdle in this case involves the statute of limitations. DA's Office spokesperson Julia Sabourin explained Wednesday morning on Slater and Marjo in the Morning - "meaning, almost you have a clock, so if you abuse somebody, you have a period of time in which a survivor can make an allegations against you, however, that period of time on your clock stops every time you leave the state of Massachusetts. The burden of proof is on us to demonstrate to the jury that yes, he left the state, and here's the proof," Sabourin said. That is no small task for prosecutors.

State Representative Leigh Davis (3rd Berkshire District) is also pushing legislation, H.4538, aimed at preventing educator sexual misconduct of children and youth.

The investigation into Rutledge and potentially other former Miss Hall's staff members remains active. Anyone with information is urged to call the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit tipline at (413) 449-5055 or email BerkshireSPDUtips@mass.gov.

Rutledge will be summoned to Berkshire Superior Court, where an arraignment date will be set.