Massachusetts Teen Missing for Three Months, Have You Seen Her?
A Massachusetts female teenager has been missing for three months. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) recently reached out to us and other media organizations asking to spread the word.
According to NCMEC, the organization is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing 15-year-old, Bryanna Rodriguez Rivera (photo below).
Bryanna went missing from Springfield, Massachusetts on June 19, 2024. Authorities believe that she may be in the local area or may have traveled to Hyde Park, New York. Bryanna is described as 4’11”, weighs 100 lbs., and has brown eyes with brown hair.
If you have any information about Bryanna or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Springfield Police Department (Massachusetts) at (413) 787-6300.
LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer