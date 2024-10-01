Massachusetts Teen Missing for Three Months, Have You Seen Her?

A Massachusetts female teenager has been missing for three months. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) recently reached out to us and other media organizations asking to spread the word.

Get our free mobile app

According to NCMEC, the organization is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing 15-year-old, Bryanna Rodriguez Rivera (photo below).

Bryanna went missing from Springfield, Massachusetts on June 19, 2024. Authorities believe that she may be in the local area or may have traveled to Hyde Park, New York. Bryanna is described as 4’11”, weighs 100 lbs., and has brown eyes with brown hair.

If you have any information about Bryanna or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Springfield Police Department (Massachusetts) at (413) 787-6300.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine