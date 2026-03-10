Berkshire County Eatery Will Serve Corned Beef and Cabbage 3 Days in a Row

Saint Patrick's Day will be here soon, and folks throughout the Berkshires will be celebrating with drinks, food, and fun. Of course, one of the big meals people look forward to on Saint Patrick's Day is corned beef and cabbage.

While some places only offer the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 17th, Misty Moonlight Diner in Pittsfield will be offering up the popular meal for three days in a row. Because Misty is closed on Tuesdays and Saint Patrick's Day falls on a Tuesday this year (March 17), Misty is allowing you to enjoy the corned beef and cabbage meal on Saturday (3/14), Sunday (3/15), and Monday (3/16). Eat-in and take-out options will be available.

Misty's Saint Patrick's Celebration Doesn't End with the Corned Beef and Cabbage Meal

Misty will be celebrating beyond the corned beef and cabbage. As part of the diner's three-day Saint Patrick's celebration, they'll be serving up green mimosas, green beer, blarney milkshakes, and even green pancakes. Put it this way: if the staff can make it green, they will. Plus, the diner will have all of its regular menu items available to you during the three-day celebration. With a three-day party, this is a super Saint Patrick's Day celebration, and it will be happening at the Misty Moonlight Diner on Dalton Avenue.

In addition, Misty Moonlight's Diner's CEO Keira, is turning 21 on Saint Patrick's Day. Make sure you stop by over the weekend and/or Monday and raise a glass to her.

For more details and to make reservations, go here.

