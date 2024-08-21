Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Beethoven

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Beethoven, a debonair 6-year-old gentleman and similar to his namesake, he’s quite the musical guy! He loves to sing and can be a little loud in his vocal expressions, so a house setting would be best for his new home.

That said, Beethoven sings mostly because he wants to be with his people and doesn’t want to be left behind. He’s by no means destructive; he’s fully house-trained and eventually settles down to take a nap. He enjoys his stuffed Kongs and other occupiers to take his mind off the fact that he’d much rather be out having adventures with his humans.

Beethoven loves to go out on walks, cavort around in the shelter pen, and would make a wonderful hiking buddy. He has a high prey drive, so he would do best in a home with no other animals.

Beethoven is a solid guy, both physically and emotionally, and could stand to lose to a few pounds to take some pressure off of his joints. He has lived with children before so he could potentially live with kids aged 10+ again.

Could Beethoven be the perfect new furry family member for you? He’s been patiently waiting since March 26th for his new home. Please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society Kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about Beethoven and potentially take him home!

Berkshire Humane Society will be participating in another fee waived adoption event in correlation with the MASS Coalition Partners, now through August 25th! All dogs one year and older are eligible with an approved application.