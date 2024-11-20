Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Winnie

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

This week's Pet of the Week is Winnie! This sweet girl is a 1-year-old mixed breed who arrived at Berkshire Humane Society as an unclaimed stray. Due to this, her past is a bit of a mystery, but the shelter kennel staff have gotten to know her pretty well.

Winnie is an extremely active youngster who is looking for a home where she can go on many adventures with her new people. She loves being outside and is always in “go” mode! She’ll need a home where her adopters are willing to keep her active or this creative girl will find ways to have fun on her own.

Since Winnie loves being outside so much, she likes to try to sneak through doors if she thinks you aren’t looking. Due to this, a home with children aged 13+ would be best. She’s still working on her house training and leash manners as she can be a bit strong, but she’s been making progress on both.

Winnie loves meeting other dogs, however, her play style is quite exuberant, and she can be a lot for some dogs. But she could live with another dog who will match her energy level. Her cat test is still pending for those with feline friends in your home.

If you think Winnie may be a good fit for your family, please reach out to the kennel staff at Berkshire Humane Society at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about her and potentially meet her.