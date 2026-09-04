Slow Down; The Moose Rut in Massachusetts is Here

September is the time of year in Massachusetts and throughout parts of the Northeast when wild animals really become active. I travel to work during the overnight hours, and I have been seeing more deer lately. This will intensify even more when deer breeding season kicks in this October. One thing you'll want to be conscious of, especially when driving, is that the Moose rut is here.

Get our free mobile app

What is the Moose Rut?

The Moose rut is the time of year when moose breeding is at its peak. According to mass.gov, the breeding season (rut) for moose runs from September to October. This is a time when rutting moose are seen more often because they are actively seeking a mate. Increased moose activity also occurs in April and May when the adult cow drives off her young of the past year before she calves.

jpbcpa moose crossing

A Moose Accident Turned Tragic Last Year in Berkshire County

Luckily, I haven't seen a moose during my early morning travels, but it's important to drive slowly during the season, as an accident with a moose could kill you. A moose crash incident occurred last October when twenty-year-old Wyeth Curtis was killed after he collided with a moose on Route 7 near Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. It was discovered that Curtis was driving a motorcycle, and both he and the moose died on impact.

READ MORE: Black Bears are Booming in These 3 Massachusetts Counties

This is just something to think about when you are out and about. You may want to pay a little more attention when traveling. Moose are out in the areas of western and central Massachusetts, and their breeding season is now.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds