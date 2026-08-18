Summer in Massachusetts brings lots of great things. Warm weather, baseball, lobster rolls, beach trips, and BBQs. After a winter season that seems to drag into spring, Massachusetts residents are ready to enjoy some of the beauty New England offers and we want to be outside as much as possible.

Unfortunately, there are a few negatives to the summer season in Massachusetts, number one being the sometimes oppressive humidity, and the second...bugs. But not just any bugs, the dreaded mosquito.

Nothing can quite kill a nice summer evening like being swarmed with pesky mosquitos and waking up to red itchy blotches on any exposed skin. These little buggers can even bite you through thin clothing.

This summer in particular has been brutal for mosquitos in Massachusetts and we haven't even hit the 4th of July. If you feel like there have been more skeeters than usual trying to ruin you're summer, you'd be correct. And the answer to why makes complete sense.

Has There Been an Uptick in Mosquitos in Massachusetts in Summer 2026?

Western Massachusetts, and on parts of Cape Cod, mosquito seems to have come even earlier this year, despite season typically worsening deeper in the summer months.

According to Mosquito Enemy, Massachusetts typically experiences a severe mosquito surge in late summer and this year is exceptionally bad. Driven by warm nights, frequent rain, and persistent standing water, breeding conditions are ideal to allow multiple generations of mosquitoes to overlap, causing populations to explode precisely when residents spend the most time outdoors.

Mild evening temperatures accelerate egg-to-adult development while keeping adult mosquitoes active much longer. Meanwhile, recurring summer storms continuously refill hidden neighborhood breeding nurseries, including clogged gutters, catch basins, plant trays, and toys. During the heat of the day, these biting insects seek refuge from sun and wind by hiding in dense backyard shrubs and shaded property edges.