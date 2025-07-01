Notice More Mosquitos in Massachusetts This Summer? Here’s Why

Summer in Massachusetts brings lots of great things. Warm weather, baseball, lobster rolls, beach trips, and BBQs. After a winter season that seems to drag into spring, Massachusetts residents are ready to enjoy some of the beauty New England offers and we want to be outside as much as possible.

Unfortunately, there are a few negatives to the summer season in Massachusetts, number one being the sometimes oppressive humidity, and the second...bugs. But not just any bugs, the dreaded mosquito.

Nothing can quite kill a nice summer evening like being swarmed with pesky mosquitos and waking up to red itchy blotches on any exposed skin. These little buggers can even bite you through thin clothing.

This summer in particular has been brutal for mosquitos in Massachusetts and we haven't even hit the 4th of July. If you feel like there have been more skeeters than usual trying to ruin you're summer, you'd be correct. And the answer to why makes complete sense.

Has There Been an Uptick in Mosquitos in Massachusetts in 2025?

Western Massachusetts, and on parts of Cape Cod, mosquito seems to have come even earlier this year, despite season typically worsening deeper in the summer months.

According to masslive.com there are a few factors that have led to the uptick in mosquitos this year, but the number one factor has obviously been rain. The "mosquito season" started early this year along with the deluge of rain most Massachusetts saw in spring and early summer, which didn't seem to let up. Larger amounts of puddles and standing stagnant water made for the perfect breading ground for the bugs, which are not only annoying but can carry deadly diseases.

The first recorded case of the West Nile Virus this season in Massachusetts was also reported earlier than experts expected. It was detected in Shrewsbury weeks ahead of last years first recorded case.