Dunkin’ Goes Mormon? “Dirty” New Menu Item Has Massachusetts Confused

If there is one thing that makes Massachusetts, Massachusetts, it's not its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, or even its iconic sports teams, it's Dunkin Donuts.

After a rebranding five years ago, Dunkin' Donuts is now officially titled Dunkin', but has and always will be affectionately referred to as Dunks, by its longtime patrons.

Founded in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950, the chain has been loved by New Englanders for decades, and the brand has been growing at a tremendous pace. In recent years the brand has expanded to other parts of the nation, and across the globe. At this point, there are over 12,000 locations worldwide, but the chain will always call Massachusetts home, and most of us are proud to keep it that way.

At one point Massachusetts led the world as the state with the most Dunkin locations, but in recent years, our neighboring state of New York has taken over that title. New York, which, worth noting, has a much higher state population than Massachusetts, and is now home to 1,414 Dunks locations, compared to our 1,069 stores. The next closest state numbers-wise is Florida, home to 884 Dunkin locations.

So we Massachusetts residents love themselves some Dunkin, so folks will be excited to find out that Dunks is adding new menu options and bringing back some fan favorites!

Dunkin Debuts New "Dirty Soda" Drinks Made Popular By Utah Mormons

Dunkin has officially released their summer menu, which features a plethora of new beverages and the return of some old favorites, but none are getting more attention than the Mormon-inspired "dirty soda".

Popularized by the alcohol-free lifestyle of Utah Mormons, dirty soda has exploded across the country. Many the credit new national exposure tp the of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" reality TV show. The drink is a fountain soda spiked with cream and/or flavored syrups.

Dunkin’s version of the filthy pop uses Pepsi soda as a base, mixing in Dunkin’ coffee milk and then topping the beverage with sweet cold foam. According to a release from Dunkin’, the new drink is “reminiscent of the Dunkalatte.”