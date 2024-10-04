Here’s The #1 Most Affordable City to Rent in Massachusetts for 2024

Many people are looking for affordable rent in Massachusetts. It's becoming something that is more difficult to come by these days. I remember when I moved out of my mother's house in 2006, I was able to scoop up an apartment for under $700 per month with everything included with the exception of cable and internet. Those days are gone in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Where Can I Find Affordable Places to Rent in Massachusetts During These Current Times?

If you do find an affordable place to rent in Massachusetts and you can get into the dwelling, you'll probably want to hold on to it for as long as possible or until another life change forces you to move. Rent.com recently released a list of the 13 most affordable cities to rent in Massachusetts. Today, we feature the top three.

The Methodology Used to Find the Most Affordable Cities in Massachusetts is Quite Simple

The study focused on the following aspects:

Averrage Rent with Studio Apartments

One Bedroom Units/Apartments

Two Bedroom Apartments

Here are the Three Most Affordable Cities to Rent in Massachusetts

Taunton lands in third place for the most affordable cities to rent in Massachusetts. Rent.com reports Taunton’s average rent is $1,736, with one-bedroom apartments at $1,896 and two-bedroom apartments at $1,576. Major employers include Taunton State Hospital and General Dynamics

Springfield takes second place for the most affordable cities to rent in Massachusetts. Rent.com reports Springfield's average rent is $1,610, with studio apartments in Springfield at $1,258, one-bedroom apartments at $1,420, and two-bedroom apartments at $2,152. Major employers include Baystate Health and MassMutual.

Chicopee is the most affordable city to rent in Massachusetts. Rent.com reports Chicopee's average rent is $1,281, with studio apartments in Chicopee at $1,050, one-bedroom units at $1,375, and two-bedroom apartments at $1,417. Major employers include Westover Air Reserve Base and the Elms College.

If you are planning on moving to or within Massachusetts without breaking the bank, you may want to consider exploring Taunton, Springfield, and Chicopee. All three cities are viable options when it comes to affordability. You can check out all 13 cities that made the list by going here.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker