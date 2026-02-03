Massachusetts folks know that everything appears to be more expensive these days, which makes it difficult to make ends meet. Whether it's heat, food, rent, and all of the other regular bills and requirements needed to live, the cost of living comes at a high price in Massachusetts.

One of the things we hear about regularly is that affordable housing is scarce in Massachusetts. No wonder so many younger adults are living at home longer nowadays. They're priced out of anything they can afford.

What are the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts?

There is some hope, though. If you are looking for affordable places to live in Massachusetts, SpaceWise recently released a list of the most affordable places to live in Massachusetts for 2026, and today, we are trimming the fat and narrowing it down by featuring the top three.

#3 Easthampton

Easthampton takes third placefor the most affordable places to live in Massachusetts. Let's take a look at the stats.

Population: 16,042

Home Price: $242,200 median purchase price; $909 median monthly rent

Crime Rate: Safer than 40% of Massachusetts cities

Unemployment Rate: 5.0%

SpaceWise notes that Easthampton is full of renovated ranches and Craftsman-style homes with large yards.

#2 Chicopee

Chicopee lands in second place for the most affordable places to live in Massachusetts. Here are the stats.

Population: 56,100

Home Price: $173,800 median purchase price; $845 median rent price

Crime Rate: Safer than 10% of Massachusetts cities

Unemployment Rate: 5.3%

SpaceWise notes that despite being the second-largest city in Western Massachusetts, Chicopee offers affordable housing and rental prices compared to other major cities.

#1 Adams

Adams is the most affordable place to live in Massachusetts, according to SpaceWise. Stats please.

Population: 5,412

Home Price: $148,200 median purchase price; $628 median monthly rent

Crime Rate: Safer than 42% of Massachusetts cities

Unemployment Rate: 5.5%

SpaceWise notes that Adams has endless outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, swimming, and more, and you'll be able to call the town home. I grew up near and spent a lot of time in Adams. Some of my favorite things to do in Adams are hang out at the Greylock Glen, go swimming in Bellevue Falls, and hike Mount Greylock. Hey, what do you know, they're all nature activities.

Learn more about these affordable Massachusetts places and view the entire list by going here.

