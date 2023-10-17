It doesn't get much worse than rush hour traffic in Boston, Massachusetts, except for the following twelve things.

Boston Traffic Is Weak Sauce Compared To These 12 Sucky Pickles

1. Cutting Your Fingernails Too Short

I know the graphic is a bit extreme, but it's the only one I could find. I despise a long fingernail. If you've ever cut them too short, you know that pain. Try opening a can of beer with the finger that you cut the nail to short on, bro.

A finger tip that was cut off from a table saw accident Striker77s loading...

2. Slow Internet

This happened to me last night watching Shane Gillis on Netflix. That stupid circle kept a spinnin'.

Movie stream service on smart tv. Couple watching series online. Woman choosing film or new season with remote control. Video on demand (VOD) site mockup on screen. Tero Vesalainen loading...

3. Trash Juice That Leaks and Drips All Over The Floor

This can be avoided, but when some jackass puts liquids in the trash, you know, somehow, that that particular trash bag has a tiny hole in the bottom of it. Nasty!

Full trash can BananaStock loading...

4. Stepping On Lego

Kids love Lego, but you know when you step on one of these bad boys...

Punkbarby Punkbarby loading...

5. Getting A Root Canal With No Dental Insurance

Waking up with tooth pain is never good. Like, ever. Most of the time your cavity is too big at this point that you need a root canal. What's even worse than the pain? The cost! Hope you got deep pockets, bro.

Dentist Examining an X Ray of Teeth Digital Vision loading...

6. Luke Warm Draft Beer

I mean, come on! Some people can deal with warm beer, or at least slightly chilled. Not me. Warm draft beer is unacceptable. Do something about this, restaurant and bar owners.

Draft beer Aksakalko loading...

7. Chicken Juice all over the Bottom of the Package

Does anyone know what I'm talking about here? You do, right?

attachment-387172095_2180686028791335_7749296822867123757_n loading...

8. Trash Talking Somebody On Text And Sending It To THAT Person

This can be brutal if you are the texter. Whoops!

attachment-380659307_6687404507986645_2717615336751126507_n loading...

9. Having an Eye Stye on a First Date

I mean, it sometimes is unavoidable, but, do ya think you'll get a second date?

Woman with black eye agafapaperiapunta loading...

10. Getting The Stomach Bug on the Highway In Traffic

I don't think it gets any worse than this.

Poop emoji isolated on white background, poo emoticon 3d rendering koya79 loading...

11. That Smell when You Leave Your Clothes in the Washer Too Long

Then you've got to re wash them and waste more detergent, then you forget that they're in there again and the whole process repeats.

attachment-387318325_6701818749931430_1625664558039879515_n loading...

12. Vacuums With a Poor Suck Factor

This especially comes into play when you're vacuuming your car. It can take a shop vac on maximum overdrive to do a proper job!

attachment-385057018_7124237210921212_6028555113973937476_n loading...

