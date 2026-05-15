Small Western Massachusetts College Makes List of Most Beautiful Campuses in the U.S.

Small Western Massachusetts College Makes List of Most Beautiful Campuses in the U.S.

Rich Martello

Massachusetts is famous for many things, but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. Some of the most prestigious and historic schools in the country are located in Massachusetts, including Harvard University, which was founded in 1636 and is widely regarded as the oldest university in the country.

At the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, there were 146 colleges and universities in the state of Massachusetts, with campuses located throughout the state, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

At Massachusetts colleges, there are 481,945 students, including 332,232 undergraduate and 149,713 graduate school students, in total for the academic year 2024-2025, according to UnivStats.com

So we know Massachusetts has plenty of colleges to choose from, but just one Massachusetts college made it to the list of the nicest college campuses in the U.S.

This Massachusetts College Named Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the most beautiful college campuses in the country and only one Massachusetts college made the top 15. In fact it was the only campus from New England ranked that high on the list as well.

According to T+L, to come up with its study, the University of Melbourne Online examined Tripadvisor reviews for more than 40 major U.S. college campuses and calculated the percentage that mentioned the word “beautiful."

So which Massachusetts college got the prestigious title? Williams College, in Williamstown came in as the 15th most beautiful campus in the U.S.
Located in western Massachusetts, Williams College is the quintessential New England college campus. Historic buildings surround by an immaculately groomed campus that sit in the shadows of the stunning Berkshire mountains, the college truly is breathtaking.

 Check Out the Entire List Here:

  1. Sewanee: The University of the South
  2. Indiana University Bloomington
  3. University of Colorado Boulder
  4. Kenyon College
  5. St. Olaf College
  6. Santa Clara University
  7. Rhodes College
  8. William & Mary
  9. Vanderbilt University
  10. Pepperdine University
  11. Berry College
  12. Duke University
  13. Cornell University
  14. Rice University
  15. Williams College
  16. Lewis & Clark College
  17. Northwestern University
  18. University of Virginia
  19. Princeton University
  20. Swarthmore College
  21. Wellesley College
  22. Furman University
  23. Pomona College
  24. University of California, Santa Barbara
  25. Wake Forest University
  26. Bryn Mawr College
  27. University of Oregon
  28. Stanford University
  29. Spelman College
  30. University of Washington (Seattle)
  31. Yale University
  32. United States Naval Academy
  33. Case Western Reserve University
  34. University of Chicago
  35. University of Florida
  36. University of Pennsylvania
  37. Purdue University
  38. University of Central Florida
  39. Boston University
  40. Rutgers University
  41. University of Texas at Austin
  42. UCLA
  43. The Ohio State University
  44. Georgetown University
  45. Texas A&M University
  46. Colgate University
  47. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
  48. Harvard University
  49. Drexel University

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Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

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