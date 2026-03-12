Massachusetts is famous for many things, but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. Some of the most prestigious and historic schools in the country are located in Massachusetts, including Harvard University, which was founded in 1636 and is widely regarded as the oldest university in the country.

At the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, there were 146 colleges and universities in the state of Massachusetts, with campuses located throughout the state, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

At Massachusetts colleges, there are 481,945 students, including 332,232 undergraduate and 149,713 graduate school students, in total for the academic year 2024-2025, according to UnivStats.com

So we know Massachusetts has plenty of colleges to choose from, but just one Massachusetts college made it to the list of the nicest college campuses in the U.S.

This Massachusetts College Named Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the most beautiful college campuses in the country and only one Massachusetts college made the top 15. In fact it was the only campus from New England ranked that high on the list as well.

According to T+L, to come up with its study, the University of Melbourne Online examined Tripadvisor reviews for more than 40 major U.S. college campuses and calculated the percentage that mentioned the word “beautiful."

So which Massachusetts college got the prestigious title? Williams College, in Williamstown came in as the 15th most beautiful campus in the U.S.

Located in western Massachusetts, Williams College is the quintessential New England college campus. Historic buildings surround by an immaculately groomed campus that sit in the shadows of the stunning Berkshire mountains, the college truly is breathtaking.