These 11 Massachusetts Towns Were Named Most Charming

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area, to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

So we know Massachusetts is a great place to live, but big city life isn't for everyone. Massachusetts is the perfect state for those looking for a small-town lifestyle, with the ability to access one of the country's best cities (Boston, duh) with just a short drive.

Massachusetts has many small towns to pick from and a recent survey from World Atlas has named the most charming small towns in the state.

These are the 11 Most Charming Small Towns in Massachusetts

Here's what World Atlas had to say about Massachusetts' most charming towns:

Massachusetts's most storied communities promise tourists a quintessential New England experience. You can explore historic district streets lined with stately homes, shop at charming family-owned stores, and indulge in cultural attractions that transport visitors back to a simpler era. Whether you want to discover Cape Cod's beauty or the Berkshires' majesty, here are charming small towns in Massachusetts to include in your itinerary.

1. Chatham

2. Falmouth

3. Hyannis

4. Orleans

5. Sandwich

6. Manchester-By-The-Sea

7. Provincetown

8. Lenox

9. Ipswich

10. Williamstown

11. Rockport