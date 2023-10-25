Two Small Western Massachusetts Cities Named Most Dangerous in the State

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

But, just like anywhere, Massachusetts has its downfalls as well.

In a recent report on crime data from the FBI, two cities in western Massachusetts were named the most dangerous in the state. To reach their filings, the Federal Bureau looked to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for a range of different crimes across each town, city, state, and region in the United States. The data examined took place between 2021-2022.

Further analysis of this information by This Week in Worcester broke down the top 25 most dangerous cities in Massachusetts, based on crime per capita. Per capita is a standard used for metrics per 1000 people.

Two Western Massachusetts Cities Named Most Dangerous in the State

Coming in at number six in the statewide ranking was Pittsfield, Massachusetts. With a population of 43,496, there were 314 violent crimes reported, which (per capita) broke down to 7.22 crimes per 1000 people.

Coming in as the number one most dangerous Massachusetts city for 2022 was the city of North Adams. With a population of just 12,836, North Adams had 128 reported violent crimes, which broke down to 9.97 per 100 residents.

Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts, Per Capita

10. Tisbury

9. Webster

8. Lynn

7. Oak Bluffs

6. Pittsfield

5. Chelsea

4. Springfield

3. Holyoke

2. Fall River

1. North Adams