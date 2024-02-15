Massachusetts is famous for many things but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. Some of the most prestigious and historic schools in the country are located in Massachusetts including Harvard University which was founded in 1636 and is widely accepted as the old university in the country.

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, there were 146 colleges and universities in the state of Massachusetts with campuses flanking the state, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

At Massachusetts colleges, there are 481,945 students including 332,232 undergraduate and 149,713 graduate school students in total for the academic year 2023-2024, according to UnivStats.com

One thing that all students and parents have in common is that they want a college campus that is safe. According to bestcolleges.com, over 31,000 crimes occurred on college campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. Of those crimes, burglary, rape, and motor vehicle theft were the three most common crimes reported.

The good news for students at schools located in Massachusetts is that even the "most dangerous" college campuses in the Bay State, still aren't that dangerous. Niche recently looked at the safety of campuses throughout Massachusetts and even the lowest-ranking school still scored a "C" in campus safety.

To reach their results, Niche examined statistics surrounding campus crime rates, local crime rates, student surveys, residence hall date violence, drug arrests, and alcohol-related arrests.

Five Most Dangerous College Campuses in Massachusetts

American Internation College - Grade, C

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts - Grade, C+

Assumption College - Grade C+

Northeastern University - Grade B-

Clark University - Grade B+

Again, although these colleges might have the lowest safety rankings according to Niche, overall they are still pretty safe campuses.