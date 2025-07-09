The price to park at beaches in Massachusetts can certainly play a role in where you choose to beat the heat this summer, particularly during the peak season from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Parking fees vary widely based on location, residency status, and whether the beach is managed by the state, a municipality, or a private organization. Understanding these costs and their underlying reasons can help visitors plan their beach trips more effectively.

The Most Expensive Beach To Park In Mass.

Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, MA

Busy day on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts boblin loading...

The most expensive beach to park at in Massachusetts is Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, where non-residents face parking fees of up to $45 per day during peak season. -cbsnews.com

This rate also applies to other Gloucester-managed beaches like Wingaersheek Beach and Stage Fort Park. The high cost is in response to Gloucester’s overcrowding and to generate revenue for beach maintenance, lifeguard services, and facility upkeep.

These fees help offset the significant expenses of operating popular beaches that attract thousands of visitors daily. For residents, the cost is far lower, with a $20 seasonal beach-only sticker or a $5 five-year sticker for broader access.

Other beaches also command high parking fees. For instance, Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport charges non-residents $40 per day, while Massachusetts residents pay $14.

Similarly, Crane Beach in Ipswich, managed by the Trustees of Reservations, costs $40 for non-members on weekends, though members pay $20. These fees fund conservation efforts, staff salaries, and infrastructure maintenance, as private organizations like the Trustees often lack public funding. State-managed beaches, under the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), typically charge less: around $14- $20 for non-residents.