Small Massachusetts Town is Home to the Most Expensive Big Mac in the U.S.

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

But besides Dunks, there is one chain that reigns supreme in Massachusetts, and the rest of the country, of course, we're talking about McDonald's.

While McDonald's is known for inexpensive food, not all Mickey D's are created equal. Franchisees can set their own prices based on location and the most expensive one in the entire country isn't in Beverly Hills, isn't on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, it's right here in Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

According to McCheapest, a website that tracks McDonald's prices across the U.S. (yes that's a real thing) the most expensive franchise is located in a small town in western, Massachusetts.

Lee, Massachusetts is Home to the Most Expensive Big Mac in the United States

Located on the I-90 Massachusetts Turnpike between exit 10 and 3 the current price of a Big Mac is $8.09. In Stigler, Oklahoma, the same Big Mac is $3.49.

The Lee service plaza McDonald’s location also charges more than $10 for a McCrispy sandwich, $18 for a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets, and $22 for a 10-piece McNuggets meal.