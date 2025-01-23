It’s Going to Get Really Expensive to Live in These 3 Massachusetts Cities
Massachusetts is a great place for tourists and folks who want to live and raise a family here. However, it can be very costly to live in the Bay State. According to GoBankingRates Massachusetts is 108% higher than the national average and homes in many cities throughout the state will get pricier as 2025 rolls along.
The website released a list of the 15 Massachusetts Cities Where Home Prices are Expected to Surge in 2025. Today we are highlighting the top three.
Harwich Port's home prices will get very expensive in 2025 and as such lands at #3. Here's the breakdown per GoBanking Rates:
- Average value of a single-family home: $1,200,717
- Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 3.6%
- Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $43,226
- Forecast of home value in November 2025: $1,243,943
Landing in the #2 spot for home prices surging in 2025 is Chatham. Here's the breakdown per GoBanking Rates:
- Average value of a single-family home: $1,277,578
- Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 3.5%
- Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $44,715
- Forecast of home value in November 2025: $1,322,293
Provincetown takes the top spot for Massachusetts home prices surging in 2025. As many people know Provincetown is full of kind and friendly folks. The town welcomes tourists and newcomers with open arms but you'll need to make a superb salary if you want to live in the beloved Massachusetts town. Here's the breakdown per GoBanking Rates:
- Average value of a single-family home: $1,858,865
- Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 3.3%
- Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $61,343
- Forecast of home value in November 2025: $1,920,207
You can view all 15 Massachusetts cities that made the list by going here.
