‘Most Expensive’ Grocer In America Has 33 Stores In Massachusetts

Where to grocery shop is a tough decision these days. It seems you can't make it out of the supermarket without it costing you less than $80. Massachusetts is not known for its super affordable lifestyle and it's home to one of the most "overpriced" grocery stores in America.

Massachusetts has 33 locations of one of the most 'expensive' grocery stores in America: Whole Foods

Whole Foods is about 15% more expensive than your average grocery store in Massachusetts.

There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck.” Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country. It’s faced scandal after scandal, from selling a bottle of water with three stalks of asparagus for $6, to their former CEO blaming America’s obesity crisis on “making poor choices” and “ignorance.”

In 2017, it was purchased by Amazon, which led to price decreases, but Whole Foods still remains financially inaccessible to many shoppers. And now, with the rising cost of living, the store’s exclusivity is even more blatant. -delish.com

Massachusetts Locations of Whole Foods

Hadley

Shrewsbury

Sudbury

Framingham

Bellingham

Woburn

Weston

Boston

Bedford

Medford

Arlington

Wellesley

Cambridge

Dedham

Andover

Newton

Charlestown

Hingham

Somerville

Brighton

South Weymouth

Melrose

Jamaica Plain

Swampscott

Lynnfield

Beverly

Marlborough

Gloucester

The targeted clientele of Whole Foods is usually upscale, college educated, healthier, and the non-coupon shopper.

Milk: Organic half gallon $6.99

Meat: Boneless ribeye $22.99/lb

Bread: Dave's Killer $5.89

Eggs: Pete & Gerry's $6.99

Fish: Atlantic Salmon Filet $12.99