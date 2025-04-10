I thought high school was expensive when Bishop Fenwick in Peabody, MA was charging students $4000 a year back in 1994. The yearly tuition for high school now at the Catholic mainstay is now $21,150. That's nothing compared to state's most expensive, however.

The most expensive high school in Massachusetts is also the country's most expensive. We're talking about Valley View School in North Brookfield, MA located in Worcester County.

The price? $125,000 a year.

Just to compare other expensive high schools in Massachusetts, Phillips Academy Andover, is listed with a boarding tuition of $73,780, and Tabor Academy in Marion, at $74,400 annually.

Valley View School is no ordinary high school, however, the all boys boarding school is very small and sort of caters to those with some challenges. There are approximately 36 students who are enrolled at Valley View.

Our small, therapeutic boarding school supports boys in grades 6-12 who may struggle with symptoms of ADD/ADHD, anxiety, low self-esteem, parent, sibling or peer relationships, depression, school refusal, learning differences, oppositional behavior and other issues that many adolescent boys face in today’s culture. -valleyviewschool.org

How much would a family have to earn to send their son or daughter to private school with that price tag?

A common financial rule of thumb is that private school tuition shouldn’t exceed 10-15% of your gross annual income to remain manageable alongside other expenses like housing, taxes, and savings.

So, it would be safe to say that without any financial aid, a family sending their child to Valley View School in North Brookfield, MA would have to earn $850,000 to $1,000,000 a year.

